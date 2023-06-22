Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,610 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.7% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.50. 745,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,483. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

