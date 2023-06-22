Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI) & Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Head to Head Contrast

Standard Lithium (OTCMKTS:SLI – Get Rating) and Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Standard Lithium has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Basf has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Standard Lithium and Basf’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Standard Lithium N/A N/A -$30.10 million ($0.10) -44.20 Basf $92.02 billion 0.46 -$660.61 million ($0.04) -292.00

Profitability

Standard Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Basf. Basf is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Standard Lithium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Standard Lithium and Basf’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Standard Lithium N/A -12.51% -12.09% Basf -0.15% 12.38% 6.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of Standard Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Basf shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Standard Lithium and Basf, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Standard Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Basf 2 5 1 0 1.88

Standard Lithium presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 103.62%. Basf has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 388.01%. Given Basf’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Basf is more favorable than Standard Lithium.

Summary

Standard Lithium beats Basf on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. engages in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction. Its projects include Arkansas Lithium, Lithium Brine Processing, and California Lithium. The company was founded by Alvaro Anthony on August 14, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries. The Industrial Solutions segment develops and markets ingredients and additives for industrial applications, such as polymer dispersions, resins, additives, electronic materials, and antioxidants for automotive, plastics, paints and coatings, electronics, and energy and resource industries. The Surface Technologies segment provides chemical solutions and automotive OEM, which include refinish coatings, surface treatment, catalysts, battery materials, and precious and base metal services for the automotive and chemical sectors. The Nutrition & Care segment offers ingredients for consumer goods in the areas of nutrition, home, personal care, and technical applications; and serves the food and feed producers, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, detergents, cleaners, and crop protection industries. The Agricultural Solutions segment provides seeds and seed treatment products, as well as fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and biological solutions; and digital farming solutions. The company was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ludwigshafen am Rhein, Germany.

