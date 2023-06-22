Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Spirit Airlines Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SAVE opened at $16.76 on Thursday. Spirit Airlines has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $25.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.12.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 55,625.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $28.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.14.

About Spirit Airlines

(Get Rating)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.