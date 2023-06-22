Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $29.75

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 29.75 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 33 ($0.42), with a volume of 7562843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30.45 ($0.39).

Speedy Hire Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £152.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.78, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 35.87.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Speedy Hire’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

About Speedy Hire

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

