Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.93

Shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and traded as high as $11.11. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.07, with a volume of 7,312 shares traded.

Special Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.0867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $287,080.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $191,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 84,288 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

