SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,944,001 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,010,060 shares.The stock last traded at $37.88 and had previously closed at $38.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.03.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 420.2% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2,777.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

