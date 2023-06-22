SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by D. Scott Neal Inc.

D. Scott Neal Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 28,337 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 6.8% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

