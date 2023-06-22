SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $179.53 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.11.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

