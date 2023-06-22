Sourceless (STR) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $618.63 Million

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Sourceless has a total market cap of $618.63 million and $1,534.99 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017910 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.12 or 0.99982108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.02815707 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.