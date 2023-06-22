SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $175,000.00 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,303 shares in the company, valued at $3,095,060.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,920,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,213. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOUN. No Street GP LP bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the third quarter valued at about $3,461,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,652,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

