SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) COO Sells $54,116.76 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) COO Michael Zagorsek sold 14,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $54,116.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 471,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,205.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

SoundHound AI Price Performance

Shares of SOUN traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.77. 15,920,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,170,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.38. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $817.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.49.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $6.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI in the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.