Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Trading Down 1.3%

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.66 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 354 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

Sonic Healthcare Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.48.

About Sonic Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

Further Reading

