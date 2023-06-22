Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.44

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.44 and last traded at $23.02, with a volume of 19438 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

Sompo Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Sompo Company Profile

Sompo Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance, Domestic Life Insurance, Overseas Insurance, Nursing Care and Healthcare, and Others. The Domestic Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides underwriting of property and casualty insurance, investment, and related services.

