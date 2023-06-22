Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $8.60. Software Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 2,995 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Software Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

Get Software Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Software Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $6.80.

Software Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:STWRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.92 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, maintenance, and IT services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Business, Adabas & Natural, and Professional Services. The company offers Internet of Things (IoT) and analytics solutions comprising Cumulocity IoT for integrating digital equipment and sensors through an IoT device management and application enablement platform, as well as provides streaming analytics for big data analytics in real time and solutions for predictive analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning; and TrendMiner, an intuitive web-based analytics platform for visualization of industrial processes and process data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.