SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Research Coverage Started at Compass Point

Investment analysts at Compass Point began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

SOFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush cut shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.96.

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 29,501,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,582,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. SoFi Technologies has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.39 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,350,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,038,049.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 101,582 shares in the company, valued at $555,653.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,350,539 shares in the company, valued at $30,038,049.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 590,458 shares of company stock worth $4,746,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOFI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,820,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,429,000 after purchasing an additional 372,563 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,643,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,112,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,524,000 after purchasing an additional 721,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,154,000 after purchasing an additional 484,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

