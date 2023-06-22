Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $36.92

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.92 and traded as low as $35.76. Smurfit Kappa Group shares last traded at $36.11, with a volume of 9,160 shares changing hands.
Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,007.50.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.49.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.
