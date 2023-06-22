Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Price Target Raised to C$16.50

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SKE. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.75.

Shares of CVE:SKE traded down C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.62. 258,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The company has a market cap of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.62. Skeena Resources Limited has a 52-week low of C$0.38 and a 52-week high of C$3.12.

In other news, Director Walter Coles Jr. sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.21, for a total transaction of C$90,877.90.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

