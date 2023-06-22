Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) shot up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €116.20 ($126.30) and last traded at €116.00 ($126.09). 35,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 49,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at €114.40 ($124.35).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX2 shares. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($173.91) target price on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($152.17) price target on shares of Sixt in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($157.61) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €155.00 ($168.48) target price on Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Sixt Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.41, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is €111.44 and its 200 day moving average is €109.93.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. It offers mobility service across the fields of vehicle and commercial vehicle rental, car sharing, ride hailing, and car subscriptions. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

