SingularityNET Reaches Market Cap of $297.29 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 20.7% against the dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $297.29 million and $93.88 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017439 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013928 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,983.12 or 0.99982108 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002192 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

AGIX is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,303,100,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,222,631,811 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,303,100,454.4752634 with 1,222,631,810.8849294 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.24593388 USD and is up 8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $51,905,021.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.