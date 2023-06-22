Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.53

Sinclair, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.53 and last traded at $12.66, with a volume of 82820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sinclair from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sinclair from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sinclair in a report on Saturday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Sinclair from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Sinclair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

The company has a market cap of $784.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Sinclair ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $3.30. The company had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.73 million. Sinclair had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sinclair during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in Sinclair by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,054,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after purchasing an additional 222,890 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 41,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sinclair during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sinclair by 37.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,214,000 after purchasing an additional 260,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair, Inc, a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports.

