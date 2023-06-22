Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 876.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $169,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of FOF stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.01. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.