Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,917 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 97,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,926 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IEFA opened at $67.69 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average is $66.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

