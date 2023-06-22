Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,091 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $105.05 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

