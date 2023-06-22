Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,086 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $416.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $378.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $403.32.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

