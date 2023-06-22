Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Newmont by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Newmont by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,334,000 after acquiring an additional 541,428 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Newmont by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,560,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $781,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,394,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Newmont Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.53.

Newmont stock opened at $42.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.51, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $37.45 and a 12 month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.