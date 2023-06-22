Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after purchasing an additional 917,225 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after acquiring an additional 365,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 273,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $42.78 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

