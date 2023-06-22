Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $470,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 4,214 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 530,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,300,000 after acquiring an additional 40,919 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000.

VOOV stock opened at $153.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.18 and a 1-year high of $156.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

