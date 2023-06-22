Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $432,000 Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $82.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $102.37.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

