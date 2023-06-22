Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $217.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.33 and a 200-day moving average of $202.37. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The company has a market capitalization of $299.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

