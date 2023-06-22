Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of BSCQ opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0559 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th.

