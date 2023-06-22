Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.34.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

