Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Medtronic by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.72 and a 200 day moving average of $82.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $75.76 and a 12-month high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.53.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

