Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,718 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,353 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 332,380,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,722,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518,888 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,911,885 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $811,452,000 after acquiring an additional 196,752 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $419,237,000. 53.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.80 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.78.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

