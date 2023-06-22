Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Acquires 204 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,605,661,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.72. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 96.45%.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.