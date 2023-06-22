Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.69

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.69, but opened at $6.48. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 1,104,783 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

