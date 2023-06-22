Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,514,667,000 after purchasing an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5,493.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 5,093.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,819,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 24,802,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $860,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $65.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Shopify Stock Down 0.3 %

Shopify stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.95. 1,660,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,000,029. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $67.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.83 and a beta of 2.03.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

