Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,800

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from GBX 2,750 ($35.19) to GBX 2,800 ($35.83) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 2,625 ($33.59) to GBX 2,405 ($30.77) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,900 ($37.11) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($38.39) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($38.39) to GBX 2,850 ($36.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,898.55 ($37.09).

Shares of LON:SHEL opened at GBX 2,363.50 ($30.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of £161.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,372.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.57. Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,908.60 ($24.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,613.50 ($33.44).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,900.83%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

