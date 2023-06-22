SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CFO Sells $20,987.85 in Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) CFO Jing Nealis sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $20,987.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,575,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,006.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jing Nealis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jing Nealis sold 10,530 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.47, for a total transaction of $15,479.10.

On Friday, April 28th, Jing Nealis sold 31,963 shares of SES AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total transaction of $52,738.95.

On Wednesday, April 26th, Jing Nealis sold 14,271 shares of SES AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $24,260.70.

NYSE SES traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,279. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. SES AI Co. has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $686.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.26.

SES AI ( NYSE:SES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that SES AI Co. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SES. Wolfe Research lowered shares of SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of SES AI from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SES. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SES AI by 681.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,959,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 9,556,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $12,406,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $4,450,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth about $2,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

