Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) versus Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF) Financial Survey

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FRIVF – Get Rating) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seritage Growth Properties $107.06 million 4.32 -$73.94 million ($2.15) -3.84 Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A $1.36 0.53

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Seritage Growth Properties. Seritage Growth Properties is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

46.2% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.7% of Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Seritage Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Seritage Growth Properties and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seritage Growth Properties -108.98% -7.37% -2.55% Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Seritage Growth Properties and Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seritage Growth Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 914.39%. Given Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than Seritage Growth Properties.

Summary

Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust beats Seritage Growth Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seritage Growth Properties

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 72 properties comprised of approximately 10.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 157 acres held for or under development and approximately 5.3 million square feet or approximately 428 acres to be disposed of. The portfolio consists of approximately 7.6 million square feet of GLA held by 55 wholly owned properties (such properties, the Consolidated Properties) and 2.6 million square feet of GLA held by 17 unconsolidated entities (such properties, the Unconsolidated Properties).

About Fortune Real Estate Investment Trust

Established in 2003, Fortune REIT is a real estate investment trust constituted by a trust deed (as amended, supplemented or otherwise modified from time to time). It is the first REIT to hold assets in Hong Kong and is currently listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Fortune REIT currently holds a portfolio of 17 retail properties, with 16 private housing estate retail properties in Hong Kong and 1 neighbourhood mall in Singapore, comprising 3 million sq. ft. of retail space and 2,793 car parking spaces. The retail properties are Fortune City One, +WOO, Ma On Shan Plaza, Metro Town, Fortune Metropolis, Laguna Plaza, Belvedere Square, Waldorf Avenue, Caribbean Square, Jubilee Square, Tsing Yi Square, Smartland, Stars of Kovan Property, Centre de Laguna, Hampton Loft, Lido Avenue and Rhine Avenue. They house tenants from diverse trade sectors such as supermarkets, food and beverage outlets, banks, real estate agencies, and education providers.

