Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.18

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.18 and last traded at C$2.18, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Senior from GBX 183 ($2.34) to GBX 205 ($2.62) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.66.

Senior plc engages in the designing, manufacture, and sale of high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics. The company offers aerospace solutions, including fluid conveyance systems that include high and low pressure ducting systems, control bellows, sensors, and assemblies; gas turbine engines, such as precision-machined and fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting and control products; and structures comprising precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

