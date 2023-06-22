Scott Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,521 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.32 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
