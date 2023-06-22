Scott Capital Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

