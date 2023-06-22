Scotiabank Raises Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$124.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$122.00 to C$124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.11% from the company’s current price.

CP has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$123.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$110.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 1.4 %

CP traded up C$1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$105.88. 682,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$106.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.05. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a fifty-two week low of C$87.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$112.27. The stock has a market cap of C$98.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

