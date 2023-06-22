Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Capital Management LLC

Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 436.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,986 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 12.9% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 765,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,146. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $79.49.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

