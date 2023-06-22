Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $412.41

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 412.41 ($5.28) and traded as low as GBX 406.50 ($5.20). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 407 ($5.21), with a volume of 71,781 shares.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 412.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 421.78. The company has a market capitalization of £421.18 million, a P/E ratio of -629.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment news, insider Jasper Judd purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 416 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £9,984 ($12,775.43). Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

