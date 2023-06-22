Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) & FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Critical Analysis

Sberbank of Russia (OTCMKTS:SBRCY – Get Rating) and FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sberbank of Russia and FinWise Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sberbank of Russia 0 0 0 0 N/A FinWise Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

FinWise Bancorp has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Given FinWise Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FinWise Bancorp is more favorable than Sberbank of Russia.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Sberbank of Russia has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FinWise Bancorp has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and FinWise Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sberbank of Russia 40.80% 21.45% 2.97% FinWise Bancorp 23.61% 14.22% 4.90%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Sberbank of Russia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FinWise Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sberbank of Russia and FinWise Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sberbank of Russia $49.52 billion 0.06 $16.97 billion N/A N/A FinWise Bancorp $89.74 million 1.28 $25.11 million $1.46 6.14

Sberbank of Russia has higher revenue and earnings than FinWise Bancorp.

Summary

FinWise Bancorp beats Sberbank of Russia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sberbank of Russia

Sberbank of Russia, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company offers deposit products; pension accounts; payment, transfer, brokerage, and asset management services; car, housing, education, and consumer loans; mortgages; debit and credit cards, and overdraft service; and refinancing products. It also provides derivative, financial instrument, foreign currency, precious metal, corporate structured, and commodities and securities products, as well as debt and capital markets funding, documentary, and other commission services. In addition, it offers life, property, bank card, accident, liability, trust management, investment and universal life, travel, and mutual investment funds insurance products, as well as individual pension plans and corporate pension programs. Additionally, the company provides business bank accounts, platform for exporters and importers, merchant acquiring and international trading services, and corporate cards for small businesses; and loans, investment products and capital markets services, fund investment services, and banking services for corporate clients. It also provides trade finance, interbank lending, currency risk hedging, and treasury services; deposits, custody services, and electronic trading systems; and settlement and cash collection services to financial institutions. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 11 Regional banks and 14,162 branches in Russia. The company also has operations in 18 countries internationally. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits. The company also provides small business administration, residential and commercial real estate, consumer, and commercial non-real estate loans. In addition, it offers debit cards, remote deposit capture, online banking, mobile banking, and direct deposit services; and cash management and treasury services. The company operates a full-service banking location in Sandy, Utah. FinWise Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Murray, Utah.

