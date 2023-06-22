Savannah Resources (LON:SAV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.07

Shares of Savannah Resources (LON:SAV – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.07 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.85 ($0.06). Savannah Resources shares last traded at GBX 4.68 ($0.06), with a volume of 3,307,533 shares changing hands.

Savannah Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £79.43 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 13.42 and a current ratio of 7.06.

About Savannah Resources

Savannah Resources Plc explores for and develops mineral properties. It holds interests in Mutamba heavy mineral sands project in Mozambique; copper and gold projects in the Sultanate of Oman; and lithium projects located in Somero and Eräjärvi in Finland. Savannah Resources also has a 75% stake in the Mina do Barroso Project in northern Portugal.

