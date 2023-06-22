Sapphire (SAPP) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $39.00 Million

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $39.00 million and approximately $202,134.19 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sapphire has traded up 113% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for about $0.0287 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,918.35 or 0.06329461 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00043163 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00030320 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00016048 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,379,966,830 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,430,207 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

