RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,010 at HSBC

RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from GBX 1,021 ($13.06) to GBX 1,010 ($12.92) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RS Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of RS Group from GBX 820 ($10.49) to GBX 870 ($11.13) in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.92) to GBX 1,050 ($13.44) in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

RS Group Price Performance

Shares of EENEF opened at $11.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72. RS Group has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

About RS Group

RS Group Plc is a multi-channel distributor, which engages in the provision of end-to-end solutions offering products from industrial to electronics. Its brands include RS PRO and components, OKdo, DesignSpark, Monition, IESA, and Allied Electronics and Automation. The company was founded by J. H. Waring and P.

