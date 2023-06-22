Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) is National Bank of Canada FI’s 2nd Largest Position

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,183,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890,328 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 4.3% of National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 1.31% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $1,737,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.4 %

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.09. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

